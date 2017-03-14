GLOW Cast Lip Sync For Their Lives In Epic Season 2 Teaser

Netflix

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are officially back on June 29, and they're dancing like they've never danced before.

Today (April 18), Netflix announced the Season 2 premiere date for GLOW with a little help from the cast. In a spirited homage to Flashdance, the announcement video features the ladies getting ready for a match in the locker room as they passionately lip sync and dance along to Michael Sembello's '80s classic, "Maniac" — but they ultimately get a little too carried away for creator Sam Sylvia's (Marc Maron) liking.

Throughout the first season of GLOW, we watched Ruth (Alison Brie) transform into an unlikely star as her wrestling alter ego, Zoya the Destroya, while her former best friend turned into her No. 1 rival in the ring, Debbie "Liberty Belle" Eagan (Debbie Gilpin). In Season 2, Ruth and Debbie are still at odds — turns out, sleeping with your best friend's husband is a very bad life decision! — but they're working on it.

For now, watch the women of GLOW shine in the colorful Season 2 teaser.