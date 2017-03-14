Ariana Grande Is Back — See Her New Single Announcement

Getty Images

It’s official: #AG4 is coming!

After weeks of rumors and days of mysterious drip emojis, Ariana Grande confirmed on Tuesday (April 17) that her new single is titled “No Tears Left to Cry” and will arrive this Friday. She shared the happy news after making her grand return to Twitter, telling fans, “missed you” and writing the single's name in upside down format.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Grande changed her bio from “Dangerous Woman,” the title of her 2016 album, to a location drop pin and the words “Honeymoon Ave” printed upside down. Before her tweets on Tuesday, Grande had been on a lengthy social media hiatus — the last time she had posted anything was on December 31, 2017, when she told fans, “see you next year.”

Prior to Grande’s big reveal, her manager, Scooter Braun, stoked speculation when he coyly tweeted, “I need to make plans for this Friday.” And over the past few days, many people in Grande’s inner circle — including her brother, Frankie, and mom, Joan — have shared pics wearing sweatshirts with “No Tears Left to Cry” printed on them.

On top of all that, Grande’s website is displaying only a static screen, which has further fueled rumors that she’s on the verge of dropping her hotly anticipated fourth album. The LP, said to be Grande’s most personal yet, has been shrouded in mystery, but what we do know so far suggests she has something massive in store. TMZ reports that she co-wrote every track on the album and production is split between hitmakers Max Martin and Pharrell.

All of this is excellent news for Arianators, who have been oh-so-patiently waiting Grande’s new era. At last, those pesky drip emojis finally have context, and the wait is almost over!