Watch Kendrick And The Rest Of TDE Hilariously Train For A Championship

Top Dawg Entertainment

The members of Top Dawg Entertainment are in training mode. While the NBA playoffs are underway, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, SiR, and Lance Skiiiwalker are getting ready to chase a ring on The Championship Tour. In support of their next national excursion, the hip-hop label has released a training video directed by TDE president Dave Free and Jack Begert.

The various members of Top Dawg Entertainment can be seen throughout the video trying to get into shape. Kendrick and Jay Rock's sport of choice is tennis. Schoolboy Q plays golf as SZA wanders around in the woods. It is a surreal adventure that proves the music collective is probably better served filling arenas instead of chasing careers in sports.

In a February interview with GQ, SZA described the real challenge of trying to acclimate her body to the rigors of touring relentlessly.

"When I first started touring, opening for Jhené Aiko, I was really tired," SZA said. "I was throwing up and I had pneumonia. My body just wasn’t used to working. But then, the second tour, I ended up losing a gang of weight because I really think the lifestyle of moving, moving, moving really distracted me from eating. And I tend to eat when I’m just bored or have shit on my mind. This time it was just like a whole new level of conditioning. I was like, No, you’re the headliner. You have to give more energy in your show. And you can’t be tired and cranky. When I first started, I was really fucking cranky. That shit was hard."

Hopefully, each member of TDE is in fighting shape before their first show in May.