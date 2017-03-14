Ty Dolla $ign, Future, And Swae Lee Dare You To Judge Them In Trippy New Video

YouTube

“Don’t judge me” is one of the easiest, most brazen comebacks you can make, and in Ty Dolla $ign’s new music video, it becomes a motivational motto of sorts.

In the David Camarena-directed vid for “Don’t Judge Me,” Ty links up with Future and Swae Lee for some low-key, hazed-out fun. The video plays as a tour of Los Angeles that highlights various people and their respective hustles. Whether that’s skateboarding, parenting, stripping, or street performing, the message is clear: your judgement isn’t welcome here. Those shots are interspersed with trippy footage of the trio smoking, rapping, and, presumably, minding their own damn business.

“Don’t Judge Me” appears on Ty Dolla $ign’s recent Beach House 3 album. In other Ty news, he’s slated to join Khalid and 6LACK on the American Teen singer’s hotly anticipated new song, “OTW,” which arrives later this week. Until then, Ty is coasting in his own judgement-free lane.