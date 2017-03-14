J. Cole's New Album Title Has Three Distinct Meanings

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

J. Cole is releasing a new album this week. Yesterday (April 16), at the Gramercy Theatre in Manhattan, Cole played his latest project for fans lucky enough to attend the free show. Shortly after, the Fayetteville rapper posted on Twitter that the album would be titled KOD and is dropping on Friday (April 20).

According to Rap Radar's Brian "B.Dot" Miller who was in attendance, KOD has three meanings: Kidz On Drugz, King Overdose, and Kill Our Demonz. Miller also shared that the album was recorded in two weeks and features about 12 songs.

KOD is Cole's fifth studio album. His last full-length release was 2016's 4 Your Eyez Only. Since then he's been relatively quiet, featuring on a select few songs like Cozz's "Zendaya," Jeezy's "American Dream," and Miguel's "Come Through and Chill."

Yesterday (April 16), was an exciting day for hip-hop news. Drake announced he's releasing a new album in June, Kendrick Lamar became the first non-classical and jazz artist to win a Pulitzer, and now Cole is throwing his hat into the ring. It will be interesting to see what artist ends up running the summer.

If Dreamville fans have it their way, the hot months might turn into a Cole world.