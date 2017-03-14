'New Era': Will Teen Mom OG's Amber And Kristina Really Bury The Hatchet?

Amber and Kristina did not have much on-camera interaction during this Teen Mom OG season, but that didn't stop Kristina from extensively discussing Leah's mother with Gary -- specifically, the amount of time Amber was spending with the nine-year-old. And during Part 2 of the show's reunion special, Amber told the couple that their conversations were hurtful and she didn't appreciate that they "blasted her" on television before addressing it first in person.

"It's to the point where I feel horrible about being depressed and sad," Amber stated through tears. "I'm trying the hardest I can and as long as Leah knows that I love her with all of my heart and, even if I'm not a perfect mom, just that she knows that I am here for her. That's all that matters to me. I can't keep defending myself as a mom."

While Gary was quick to say that Amber is great with her daughter, Dr. Drew brought up the connection between Amber and Kristina -- and how their relationship seemed "ruptured." Amber admitted it was "rough" hearing what Kristina had to say, and she would have preferred a phone call or a text message addressing her concerns. Kristina was quick to express her remorse for what had transpired and stated that she and Gary are supportive of Amber.

"We always encourage Leah to be there for you as well, and she loves you to pieces," Kristina added.

Amber also apologized for everything -- and seemed ready to start a "new era with everybody." But will the two women be able to move forward and put the past in the past? Sound off in the comments.