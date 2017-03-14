Khloé Kardashian Picked A Very Honest Name For Her Baby Girl

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Good American

Nothing will disturb this baby joy! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have announced their daughter's name, and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is opening up about becoming a mom for the first time.

World, please meet True Thompson!

In her first statement since giving birth, shared to both Twitter and Instagram, Khloé wrote, "Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"

The third eldest Kardashian welcomed baby True into the world on Thursday, April 12, with Tristan and her family by her side. The joyous news was nearly overshadowed by reports of the Cleveland Cavaliers star cheating on Khloé during the course of her pregnancy, but sister Kim Kardashian West assured us all that only good vibes surrounded the fam.

"You guys she’s so gorgeous!!!!!" Kim tweeted on Friday (April 13) after giving a direct shoutout to her younger sister, "I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL."

True is the ninth member of the youngest generation of Kardashian-Jenners, joining older cousins Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick, North, Saint, and Chicago West, Dream Kardashian, and Stormi Webster.