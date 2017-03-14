"The temptation in Miami is real."

Pauly might have said it, but Ronnie sure felt it on tonight's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. While the question remains as to whether or not he actually cheated on his girlfriend Jen, his decision to bring back a bevy of hot girls from the club -- namely, a tall blonde French girl simply known by the other roommates as "French Fry" -- wasn't the best decision he's ever made. Especially when he had a baby on the way (he's a new father now but, during filming, was a dad-to-be).

Luckily for everyone involved, Pauly interrupted Ronnie and French Fry's "conversation" in the bathroom (of all places), dubbing their talkative tryst as "not worth it." And while the DJ told his friend, "I saved you from that moment of you saying, 'Why the f*ck did I do that,'" Ronnie still found himself having a massive WTF-did-I-do moment after the drunken haze settled. And no number of morning-after Señor Frog's excursions with Snooki was going to calm his nerves -- he simply had to come clean to Jen.

"I have to talk to her because I feel like I crossed a line," he said. "There's a very thin line of trust and respect, and I feel like possibly I disrespected Jen, and it doesn't feel good. I'm definitely regretting everything."

But Jen wasn't returning his phone calls, and it wasn't until Mike discovered that video footage had surfaced from their night at the club -- and of Ron getting handsy with his new foreign friend -- that he understood why.

Judging from next week's Family Vacation sneak peek, Ron does finally get a hold of Jen, and it appears that she might even make a visit to Miami. But can they clear the air (fingers crossed)? Comment with your thoughts, and catch an all-new episode next Thursday at 8/7c.