Britney Spears Preached The Power Of Unconditional Love At The GLAAD Awards

Getty Images

Britney Spears was the belle of the ball at the annual GLAAD Media Awards, which touched down in Los Angeles on Thursday night (April 12). The pop icon has long been a vocal supporter of the gay community — using her platform to spread messages of love and tolerance — and she shared a similar message while accepting the prestigious Vanguard Award.

After a heartfelt introduction by Ricky Martin, Spears took the stage to her hit “Work Bitch” and marveled, “Wow! This is so incredibly amazing.” Award in hand, she then launched into a speech about acceptance and inclusion that she said she wrote herself.

“I feel like our society has always put such an emphasis on what’s normal, and to be different is unusual or seen as strange. But to be accepted unconditionally and to be able to present yourself as an individual and express yourself through art is such a blessing,” Spears said.

“Events like this ... show the world that we are not alone,” she continued. “We can all join hands together and know that we are all beautiful. We can lift each other up and show our gifts without hesitation. Being a mother has shown me what it means to love unconditionally and you all in this room have shown me throughout my career what it means to be loved unconditionally.”

Earlier in the evening, Spears made a rare red carpet appearance, where she stunned in a sparkly, barely-there minidress. She also sat with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and took some truly FOMO-inducing photos with Olympians Adam Rippon and Gus Kenworthy (the latter of whom is a noted Brit fanatic). See those pics below, and catch the GLAAD Media Awards when the show airs Wednesday, April 18, on Logo.