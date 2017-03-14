Taylor Swift’s New Earth, Wind & Fire Cover Includes A Possible Easter Egg

Getty Images

Hello, the old Taylor Swift is on the phone. On Friday (April 13, Swift’s lucky number), the singer paused her Reputation Tour rehearsals to gift us with a two-song package as part of the Spotify Singles series. And much to Swifties’ surprise and delight, the new songs prove Old Taylor is still very much alive and kickin’.

First up, Swift recorded an acoustic version of her single “Delicate,” which is as pretty and straightforward as you’d expect. The real surprise came with Swift’s other song: a lightly countrified cover of Earth, Wind & Fire’s R&B-funk classic “September.” While theirs was more “dance floor anthem,” Swift’s is more “warm coffeehouse ballad” — she slathers the track in banjos and lets her breathy vocals handle those iconic “ba de ya’s.”

The other notable alteration Swift made to the song is a key lyric change. Instead of the opening line, “Do you remember the 21st night of September,” Swift flipped the date, singing, “the 28th night of September.” A week’s difference may seem unremarkable, but this is Taylor Swift we’re talking about: an artist famous for sneaking easter eggs into her lyrics. As such, fans have been speculating that September 28 is the anniversary of Swift’s relationship with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. There’s no way of knowing for sure, but a press release about the Spotify cover notes that Swift chose to cover “September” for “sentimental reasons,” so who knows!

Listen to Swift’s versions of “Delicate” and “September” below.