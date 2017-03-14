Florence + The Machine’s New Song Captures An ‘Incredible, Celestial’ Rush

YouTube

Today’s forecast calls for a “Sky Full of Song,” according to Florence + the Machine.

On Thursday (April 12), the band debuted its first new music since 2016: a warm, slow-building ballad that arrives alongside an equally stunning music video.

“This was a song that just fell out of the sky fully formed,” singer Florence Welch said in a statement. “Sometimes when you are performing you get so high, it’s hard to know how to come down. There is this feeling of being cracked open, rushing endlessly outwards and upwards, and wanting somebody to hold you still, bring you back to yourself. It’s an incredible, celestial, but somehow lonely feeling.”

Welch’s ever-powerful voice is at the core of “Sky Full of Song,” which surrounds her with softly throbbing strings and layered background vocals. “I thought I was flying / But maybe I’m dying tonight,” she sings. The AG Roja-directed video is similarly sparse, zeroing in on abstract imagery and shots of Welch lying on the floor. It’s a gentle comfort, and a much-welcome return from Welch and company.

According to a press release, a limited-edition vinyl version of “Sky Full of Song” will be released on April 21, this year’s Record Store Day. No word yet on whether Florence + the Machine are also plotting a new album release, but they’ve already booked a slew of festival performances this summer, including FYF Fest in Los Angeles and San Francisco’s Outside Lands. Surely (hopefully!) we can expect much more from the band soon.