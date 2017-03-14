Lucy Hale Sheds Her Good Girl Image In First Dude Trailer

YouTube/Netflix

The first trailer for Netflix's Dude reveals Lucy Hale in a form we haven't yet seen: the stoner high school student. Love, Simon's Alexandra Shipp, Awkwafina, and Kathryn Prescott round out the Pretty Little Liars alum's newest girl group in the movie about four best friends getting ready to leave high school — and each other — behind.

The trailer opens strong with Lily (Hale) getting pulled over by a cop and subsequently getting questioned about the bong in her backseat. "That's funny, that's, uh, a sculpture that I made in school," she lies.

What follows is a lot more weed, Lily's preference for taking dumps at school, and a this-or-that question in which the ladies much choose between penises for fingers or vaginas for ears.

It's different, right?

But don't worry, because at least a small piece of Hale's good girl image remains. Lily has a plan for keeping her friends together after graduation, and it involves each of them going to college near each other. Unfortunately, though, they don't all seem to be on the same page. Chloe (Prescott) reveals she may want different things, Rebecca (Awkwafina) and Amelia (Shipp) reminisce about missing their friends, and all four teens prepare for high school to come to an end.

Dude hits Netflix on April 20.