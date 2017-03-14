Bar Proposed To Ashley -- And Got Arrested -- On Young And Pregnant

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant's Ashley and Bar just experienced a major high and a deep low: On tonight’s installment, Bar popped the question -- and got arrested.

It all began when Ashley and her mom Tea got into an off-camera fight about Tea's disapproval over the couple's potential engagement. The situation then escalated and got physical between Bar and Ashley’s stepfather Ted, and before long, Bar needed his baby mama to bail him out of jail.

For her part, Tea called the altercation "terrible" and likened Bar to a "back-alley dog" that was "outside trying to fight."

Although the new parents then got kicked out of Tea’s home and had to temporarily set up shop at a friend’s, their romance wasn't hampered: The new dad, with their daughter in tow, popped the question at his lady’s favorite date spot. But rather than shout the news from the rooftops, the nursing student kept mum when she later went to pick up their belongings.

Regardless, Tea got all emotional as Ashley packed up their things, telling her she loved her and had her back no matter what. "I’m totally hurt by this ending but know that I will still kill a motherf**ker for you, and that ain’t gonna ever change," she said. "This is a journey you gotta make.”

Do you think Tea will eventually come around and accept Ashley marrying Bar?