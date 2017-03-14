Chris Evans Shares The Sweet Moment He Became A Dog Dad

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Prepare to swoon. Chris Evans has shared a video of the first time he met his rescue dog, Dodger, in celebration of the hashtag-friendly holiday National Pet Day.

"This is the moment we met. He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out," Evans wrote on Twitter. "I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello. Rescue dogs are the best dogs!!"

The affectionate tone of the caption perfectly matches that of the video, in which Dodger paws at and kisses his owner-to-be through the fence of his cage. If you've ever wondered what love at first sight looks like, here you go.

Dubbing himself a "dog lunatic," Evans adopted Dodger while filming Gifted in 2015. “One of the last scenes we were filming was in a pound, a kennel,” he previously recalled to People. “I foolishly walked in and I thought, ‘Are these actor dogs or are these real up for adoption dogs?’ And sure enough they were, so I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn’t belong there. I snagged him and he’s such a good dog. They aged him at about one, he acts like a puppy, he’s got the energy of a puppy, he’s just such a sweetheart, he’s such a good boy. He loves dogs, he loves kids, he’s full of love.”

Although he typically flies just under the radar with his romances, this is one relationship the Captain America actor likes to flaunt, frequently posting countdowns to their next meeting, their plans for the day, and vulnerable statements like, "Really missing this guy right now." Evans also likes to brag about Dodger's singing chops, which you can (and should!) enjoy here: