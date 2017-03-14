Harry Styles Beautifully Covered An Ariana Grande Song While Performing In Manchester

Getty Images

This week, Harry Styles’s world tour landed at Manchester Arena, the same venue where 22 people were killed after an Ariana Grande concert last May. In an emotional gesture, Styles — who grew up in nearby Cheshire — took the opportunity to tribute those affected by last year’s tragedy by dedicating a most poignant song to the victims and survivors.

“I grew up coming to my first concerts in this room, and I love this room,” Styles said on stage. “The next song that we’re going to play, I wrote a few years ago, and I gave it to a singer called Ariana Grande. She sang it a few times, and now we’re going to do our version of it for you — and if you can find some way to join in, please do so. I stand with you, Manchester.”

Styles then launched into a guitar-fueled rendition of “Just a Little Bit of Your Heart,” which he co-wrote for Grande’s 2014 album, My Everything. He’s been covering the ballad consistently on his current tour, but it had added resonance in Manchester, where fans had anticipated the moment and planned their own tribute as well.

According to the Manchester Evening News, several concertgoers distributed posters with Grande’s trademark bunny ears and the number “22” printed on them, in honor of the 22 people whose lives were lost last year. They held the signs up during “Just a Little Bit of Your Heart,” giving us this beautiful scene:

A thoughtful, beautiful moment from Styles and from his equally kind fans.