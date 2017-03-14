Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Welcome Their Baby Girl Amid Scandal

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin

At long last, Khloé Kardashian has joined the Kar-Jenner mom club!

Khloé welcomed a baby girl with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Thursday (April 12). TMZ was the first to report the news. This is Khloé's first child and Tristan's second, joining his 16-month-old son Prince Thompson, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

As she previously revealed, the Good American co-founder gave birth in Cleveland, where the new family plans to remain as long as Tristan's basketball career keeps him with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Despite rumors of her pregnancy leaking a few months before her official announcement in a December Instagram post, Khloé was able to surprise everyone with the gender announcement.

After a series of false reports declaring she would be welcoming a baby boy, Khloé revealed that she was having a girl during the Season 14 finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!!” she wrote on Twitter, referring to sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner’s recent additions.

Of course, this wouldn’t be a true Kardashian story without some drama. Daily Mail and TMZ recently reported that Tristan has been caught getting close to women who are not Khloé over the past few months. The new mom has yet to publicly react to the accusations. (She has been busy welcoming a baby into the world!)

Khloé and Tristan's baby girl is family matriarch Kris Jenner’s ninth grandchild, joining Kourtney Kardashian’s Mason, Penelope, and Reign, Kim’s North, Saint, and Chicago, Rob Kardashian’s Dream, and Kylie’s Stormi.

Kendall Jenner is Kris’s only childless child remaining, and it’s likely to stay that way for some time longer. In an interview with Cara Delevigne for Harper’s Bazaar in January, the model flatly stated, “I definitely don’t plan on having them anytime soon,” before calling the thought of having kids right now “super scary.”