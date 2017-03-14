They're not the most appreciative roomies...to say the least

The Old Heave-Ho: Should Young And Pregnant's Jade Make Her Parents Move Out?

While some of the women of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant are planning to move out of their moms' homes, Jade can't seem to get her mother to move out of hers.

As we’ve seen chronicled throughout the season thusfar, Jade and Christy have a complicated mother/daughter relationship, especially now that Christy and Jade’s stepdad Corey -- both unemployed, recovering addicts -- are staying with Jade and Sean while they get back on their feet.

Plus, Christy made it known she did not support the newly engaged couple’s wedding plans -- and yes, she said so while living under their roof!

But on this week’s installment, the new parents reached their limit: Jade told her mom she wanted the key back -- one Christy never asked permission to have in the first place -- since they’ve been taking over Baby Kloie’s room for two weeks. In response, Christy left in a huff, mentioned her daughter’s “attitude” and was angry she’d kick out her own family.

When the two met up later to discuss the plan moving forward, the grandma went for the jugular, calling Jade judgmental, saying they feel "uncomfortable" in her home and taking aim at Jade and her beau’s parenting skills.

“You think you’re an excellent parent all of a sudden?” Christy asked. “I would say [Kloie] could be cared for better.”

As if that engagement diss wasn’t bad enough...

But back to the living situation. Should Jade let her parents stay at her home, or are they overstaying their welcome? Did Christy’s comments take things too far? Vote in the poll, and stay tuned for more Young and Pregnant Mondays at 10/9c!