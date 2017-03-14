Evan Peters Attempts To Pull Off The Perfect Heist In First American Animals Trailer

The Orchard

Turns out, it's not as easy as it looks in the movies

Evan Peters is plotting "something dangerous and very exciting" in his new film American Animals.

From writer-director Bart Layton (The Imposter), American Animals is based on a true story and follows four college kids in various stages of ennui—played by Peters, Barry Keoghan, Blake Jenner, and Jared Abrahamson—who attempt to steal valuable books from a special collections library, including John James Audubon's Birds of America, valued at $10 million, for quick cash and instant notoriety. But pulling off the perfect heist is a lot harder than it looks in the movies, especially with some very real consequences looming.

Read the full synopsis below:

The extraordinary and thrilling true story of four friends (Evan Peters, Barry Keoghan, Blake Jenner, and Jared Abrahamson) living an ordinary existence who brazenly attempt to execute one of the most audacious art heists in US history. But not everything is as it seems, and as the daring theft unfolds through each of their perspectives, each of them start to question whether their attempts to inject excitement and purpose into their lives is simply a misguided attempt at achieving the American Dream.

American Animals hits theaters June 1.