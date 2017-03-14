Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

They actually get to sing to each other this time

In the voyeuristic music video for Normani and Khalid's Love, Simon collaboration, "Love Lies," the key to the pair's power is how subtly they interact, with Normani showing off for Khalid from a distance, and the two later exchanging seemingly forbidden texts.

When the duo get together onstage, however, how could they recreate that air of mystery and sensuality? That's exactly what they attempted Tuesday night on The Tonight Show — and perhaps unsurprisingly, totally pulled it off.

Thanks to some creative choreography and camera work, the nocturnal and enigmatic nature of the video is preserved here, as Khalid begins the song solo and Normani joins for the first chorus, slowly taking the stage completely over. The difference is that here, unlike in the video, they actually get to interact, which is nice to see! The live drums and live guitar also really make a big difference — take note, fellow late-night TV performers.

It's a taste of what's to come for Normani, who earlier this week announced she'd just signed a solo record deal with Keep Cool/RCA Records, shouting out supportive Fifth Harmony fans in the message. The group announced its hiatus in March.

Khalid, meanwhile, is keeping the team-ups alive, having just joined Sabrina Claudio for a guest verse on "Don't Let Me Down."

His natural chemistry with Normani, though, is what keeps "Love Lies" so repeatable and makes the Tonight Show performance so watchable. Check out the clip above.