Gwen Stefani Is Plotting Her ‘Sweet Escape’ To Vegas For New Residency

Gwen Stefani is the latest pop star to pack up her mic and head to Sin City. On Tuesday (April 10), the No Doubt founder and Voice veteran announced her very own Las Vegas residency, which is sure to be bananas (B-A-N-A-N-A-S).

Entitled Gwen Stefani — I’m Just a Girl, the 25-date run will kick off on June 27, with a scattering of dates over the following month or so. The show then pauses until the winter, when it will pick up again from December until March. Stefani will hold court at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which is also home to fellow pop powerhouses Jennifer Lopez and Backstreet Boys.

In a statement, Stefani said, “To be able to do a show in Vegas is such an incredible honor. Growing up in Anaheim, California, I could never have imagined one day having my own Vegas residency. I have been so fortunate to tour throughout my career, but to create a show for Vegas is something I've never experienced and I can't wait.”

Stefani has released four solo albums, the most recent being 2016’s This Is What The Truth Feels Like and 2017’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas. But, given that she named her residency after No Doubt’s 1995 hit “Just A Girl,” she seems just as likely to throw some of the band’s beloved classics into her setlist as well.

Tickets for Stefani’s Vegas spectacle go on sale this Friday, April 13, and start at $59. One dollar of each ticket purchase will benefit Cure 4 The Kids Foundation. Find more ticket info here, see the full list of dates below, and start planning that “Sweet Escape” to Vegas!

June 27, 29, 30

July 3, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21

December 27, 29, 30, 31

February 27

March 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16