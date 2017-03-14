First Photos: Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin Debuts His Brand-New Baby Girl

So far, fatherhood doesn't seem to be a Challenge for Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin.

The Real World vet -- and Challenge winner two times over -- and his wife Maryse had announced daughter Monroe Sky's March 27 birth with an Instagram upload of her tiny hand. But now the cutie is ready for her close-up!

In a series of photos in People magazine, the WWE couple debuts their adorable newborn. Doesn't she already look like an MTV star in the making?

And though he plays tough as a Challenge competitor and in the wrestling ring, Mike is shaping up to be quite a softie with his little girl.

“It became real for me at about 2 a.m. when Monroe was crying and I picked her up, put her in my arms and rocked her in the rocking chair,” he tells the mag of his new role as "dad." “I was so tired, but she stopped crying and just stared at me with those beautiful blue eyes that melted my heart. I love her so much.”

This is the first child for Mike and Maryse, who got married in February 2014. The athletic duo announced her pregnancy on WWE's Raw in September 2017.

Check out more photos of the adorable family, below, and catch Mike tonight at 9/8c when he hosts The Challenge: Vendettas reunion and on the premiere of Champs vs. Stars on Tuesday, April 17!