Janelle Monae's Ecstatic 'PYNK' Video Is A Pastel-Soaked Ode To Self-Love

YouTube/Wondaland

Near the end of February, Janelle Monae reintroduced herself to the world with two distinct new songs — the first from her upcoming third LP, Dirty Computer — that perfectly showcase the multitudes she contains.

On the tough "Django Jane," Monae proclaimed "This is my palace, champagne in my chalice" in the first bar, then continued for another three minutes. And just as quickly, she flipped into full erotic mode, celebrating sexuality in all its forms on the funky "Make Me Feel." What could the third taste of Dirty Computer possibly sound like?

On Tuesday (April 10), we found out: it's "PYNK," a summery, minimalist celebration of pink anatomical images — lips, blushing cheeks, and, as the video itself makes clear (and is also noted in its description), "pussy power!"

"Pink like the inside of your... baby," Monae begins the song, while in the video, she fills pink, curved pant legs that evoke a certain anatomical image when they're brought together. "Pink behind all of the doors, crazy / Pink like the tongue that goes down, maybe / Pink like the paradise found."

At one point early on in the Emma Westenberg-directed visual, Monae's go-to video costar Tessa Thompson (who's also found in the clips for "Make Me Feel" and "Yoga") makes an appearance between Monae's legs as she wears said pants, evoking something that's either sexual or closer to birth, or maybe both at once, given the provided video description.

YouTube/Wondaland

"PYNK is a brash celebration of creation. self love. sexuality. and pussy power!" the video description reads on YouTub. "PYNK is the color that unites us all, for pink is the color found in the deepest and darkest nooks and crannies of humans everywhere... PYNK is where the future is born..."

There are a lot more positive images to unpack and appreciate in the video, including during a pseudo-slumber party scene featuring Monae and her costars wearing underwear labeled "Sex Cells," "Great Cosmic Mother," "I Grab Back," and other slogans.

Grimes isn't in the video, but she's listed as a featured artist on the track. This marks their second collaboration after "Venus Fly" from Grimes's 2015 album, Art Angels.

Watch the entire video above, and look out for Monae's Dirty Computer, set to drop on April 27.