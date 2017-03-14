Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The 5 Best Jokes From Cardi B's Co-Hosting Gig On The Tonight Show

Jimmy Fallon's job might not be safe. Last night (April 9), Cardi B made history as the first co-host on The Tonight Show and she didn't disappoint. The Invasion of Privacy rapper upstaged a willing and in-awe Jimmy at every turn. She joked about Trump, confirmed she is going on the Bruno Mars tour (baby in tow), and filled the set with enough ad-libs to make a Migos album blush.

In honor of this historic event, MTV News decided to feature the best moments from Cardi's co-hosting gig.