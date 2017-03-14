Normani Sends Love To Fifth Harmony While Announcing Her Solo Record Deal

Getty Images

It’s been almost a month since Fifth Harmony announced their indefinite hiatus, and Normani isn’t wasting any time lifting her solo career off the ground. The 21-year-old already has a hit climbing the charts courtesy of her Khalid collaboration, “Love Lies,” and on Monday (April 9), she inked her very own record deal.

Billboard reports that Normani is the first artist to join Keep Cool/RCA Records, a new joint venture co-founded by A&R exec Tunji Balogun. In a press release, Balogun said, “Normani is a dynamic, multi-talented young woman with vibrant energy and a powerful spirit. We are extremely excited to welcome her into the RCA family.”

(If her solo music is even half as fierce as the above press photo, then consider us PSYCHED.)

In her own statement, Normani took the opportunity to thank her fans and her Fifth Harmony family, while also sharing her excitement about her next chapter as an artist.

“I’m so incredibly grateful to be able to be in a place where I can explore myself as an artist and what I’m capable of,” she said. “Never in a million years did I think I would be in this position in 2018. Everyone has been so supportive and patient, thank you so much to my fans for giving me the opportunity.”

She continued, “I’m so thankful to my girls that we created this space among ourselves to explore and branch out creatively. Fifth Harmony has always been and will always be home.”

Billboard adds that Normani is already in the studio working on her debut solo album, so 2018 is looking mighty promising for Normani fans. (Normaniacs? Normanizers? Mani-acs? Fandom name still TBD!)