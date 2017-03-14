Meek Mill Gets A Taste Of Freedom In Powerful '1942 Flows' Video

YouTube

While Meek Mill remains locked up, his team continues the “Free Meek” campaign with the release of his new video for “1942 Flows,” a reflective track from last year’s Wins and Losses.

The poignant clip begins with a fictional scene of Meek leaving prison and confronting a horde of reporters. He speaks candidly about his so-called freedom, saying, “I feel like a free slave, you know? I feel like I’ve been targeted by certain people. Just being out on the streets and knowing somebody can take your freedom at any time.”

“My freedom on the line,” he adds at one point. “Unfortunately, I made mistakes when I was younger. It’s trailing me for the rest of my life.”

The rest of the video is largely comprised of footage of scenes from Free Meek Mill rallies — featuring a cameo from Rick Ross — and it ends with the chants of protesters demanding his freedom. It’s an emotional watch, given Meek’s current situation, but it’s also a powerful plea for justice that demands to be seen.

Meek is currently serving two to four years in prison for probation violations. Last week, Judge Genece Brinkley denied the rapper’s bail request, but the Philadelphia District Attorney has since filed a motion saying he wouldn’t oppose Meek’s release on bail. The decision now rests on the Supreme Court.