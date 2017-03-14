The Weeknd’s Hazed-Out New Video Offers A Deeper Look At My Dear Melancholy

Getty Images

Hot off the release of his surprise six-track EP, My Dear Melancholy, The Weeknd has shared a mini-doc (or "docupoem," as he calls it) about the making of the project. And what it lacks in narrative, it makes up for with style — in true Weeknd fashion, it’s a moody and hazed-out compilation of VHS-style footage that complements the EP’s grunginess.

Titled “He Was Never There,” the video was directed by Joachim Johnson and takes its name from the EP’s fourth track. Among the highlights are footage of The Weeknd singing in a candle-lit, paisley-wallpapered studio, and talking points from his collaborators, who offer a deeper look at “cultivating what’s in Abel’s head.” One of his producers muses, “It’s the most vulnerable I think he’s ever been on a record. It’s exciting to me that this shit is coming out so quick. ... It’s just been, like, a month and a half.”

In more exciting Weeknd news, My Dear Melancholy has officially topped the Billboard 200, marking his third No. 1 in a row. He previously topped the charts with 2016’s Starboy and 2015’s Beauty Behind the Madness. The charts just keeping calling out his name!