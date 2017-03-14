'I always figured that the music would be bigger than what we thought,' the Three 6 Mafia rapper tells MTV News

Juicy J Drops 'Who Run It' Remake After It Gets New Life From A$AP Rocky And G Herbo

"Who Run It" is almost 20 years old, but still sounds like the future. The Delfonics-sampling Three 6 Mafia beat is cinematically apocalyptic.

G Herbo, in a now iconic recent freestyle, ripped the instrumental as DJ Bay Bay swayed along — a moment that became a meme. After Drake told the Chicago rapper to release the freestyle as an official song, rappers as varied as A$AP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Trippie Redd, and Cupcakke have also given their takes of the track.

Even Juicy J, the man responsible for creating the song with the rest of Three 6 Mafia, is updating his verse for new and old fans in a version that dropped Monday (April 9).

Over the phone speaking to MTV News, Juicy is gracious and thankful that an entirely new generation is keeping the spirit and sound of Three 6 alive, especially considering "Who Run It" wasn't given its proper due when it originally released in 2000. During the intro of the freestyle, he shouts out all of the rappers who "paid homage." It is a sentiment he isn't afraid to share in conversation.

"Shouts out to G Herbo," Juicy said. "Shouts out to Hollyhood Bay Bay. That's my dawg. That's the DJ that pulled the beat up. He pulled the beat up and Herb just killed it. Shout out Trippie Redd and Lil Yachty, A$AP Rocky, you know, everybody that's paying homage. I seen that flow. I was like, wow."

Juicy also described how the original "Who Run It" and a lot of Three 6 Mafia's earlier songs weren't appreciated in their time.

"I always figured that the music would be bigger than what we thought," Juicy said. "When we was doing it back in the day, 'cause it was so different. You know, our style is different. Our sound of music is different. The way we make beats is different, and I always felt that it would impact sometime. Back in the day, we was underground music. It was only a certain amount of people heard it. A lot of the songs that people are discovering now, nobody had never heard of those songs. I always felt like the music was bigger than what we was making."

Safe to say that Three 6 Mafia is getting their due now.