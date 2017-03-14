5 Seconds Of Summer Gave Their New Album A Very Appropriate Title

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Happy Monday! Now that you're settled in, please note that 5 Seconds of Summer have just announced two very important updates.

One, their upcoming third album now has a name: It's called Youngblood, and its cover features a very era-appropriate band photo where they're bathed in pastel light and looking moody as heck. They're also credited as just 5SOS, which is kind of a new development.

Oh, and the second crucial bit of info: The album is out June 22, but you can pre-order it beginning Thursday (April 12). And since we're listing the number of news items and everything, there are actually technically three. As is the custom, 5SOS will be hitting the road to support the album beginning in late August on the Meet You There Tour. Catch the full North American schedule below, and grab tickets on Friday (March 13).

So far, all we've properly heard from Youngblood is the slick, falsetto-soaked "Want You Back," the music video for which is a neon-drenched ode to desire. Based purely on the song and video, Youngblood will follow suit — and we'll be able to confirm that once its title track drops on Thursday (April 12), according to a press release.

Based solely on the serious faces of Luke, Michael, Calum, and Ashton on the cover, it's clear that 5SOS are grown-ass men now. We'll see soon get to see how that manifests itself on Youngblood.