New Solo Trailer Hints At Betrayal And A Shocking Chewbacca Reveal

Lucasfilm

Believe it or not, but there's a new Star Wars movie flying into theaters next month—yes, next month. The first trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story introduced fans to a younger, somehow even more arrogant Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), but the thrilling new trailer sheds even more light on how Solo became the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy.

The trailer opens with Qi'Ra (Emilia Clarke) asking Solo what he's after. "Is it revenge? Money? Or is it something else?" she asks. And then the heist truly begins, as we see Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson) recruiting Solo to join his crew for a job. Their mission? That's still TBD but we know it involves a "big-time gangster" (Paul Bettany). Joining Beckett and Solo along for the ride are Qi'Ra, a mysterious woman named Val (Thandie Newton), the one and only Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), his droid companion L3-37 (voiced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge), and a 190-year-old Wookiee named Chewbacca.

Before you watch the brand-new trailer, you might want to heed Lando's advice and "buckle up, baby"—because it's a real doozy:

The trailer features a dizzying array of new footage, but one scene in particular stands out. When Beckett tells Solo, "Assume everyone will betray you, and you will never be disappointed," is he perhaps talking about himself? Will one or more of Han's companions betray him? (Technically, we know Lando does betray him in The Empire Strikes Back.) Is that why by the time we meet him in A New Hope he's such a surly loner?

We'll have to wait until Solo's release on May 25 to find out.