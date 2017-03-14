John Legend Presides Over A Love-Filled Club In ‘A Good Night’ Video

YouTube

On this most blessed New Music Friday — which has already given us a summery collab from Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris, AND an entire album from Cardi B — John Legend has swung through with a certified jam of his own. Or, as he succinctly put in on Twitter, “Your spring bop has arrived.”

The singer teamed up with producer BloodPop for “A Good Night,” a disco-infused track about meeting someone in a club who could be “the one.” If “All of You” is an ideal wedding song for a first dance, then “A Good Night” is tailor-made for the afterparty. The track’s accompanying video — which was directed by Mishka Kornai and filmed entirely on a cellphone — plays with online dating in a real-world setting as two people “swipe” on each other. It’s clever, it’s romantic, and it’s probably going to make you dance.

Bonus points if you can spot the cameos from Insecure’s Jay Ellis, Grown-ish’s Yara Shahidi, and Susan Kelechi Watson from This is Us!

Speaking to Refinery29, Legend explained why he didn’t want the video to star him and his real-life wife, Chrissy Teigen.

“I think people are so invested in my relationship with Chrissy, and this song and video is about meeting someone new,” he said. “So I felt like it would be cooler to feature another couple and let it be about them, rather than me and Chrissy. … It’s more about new love and celebration.”

Still, no one’s more excited about Legend’s new music than Teigen herself. Following the video’s release, she proudly took to Instagram to post a video of her husband and their daughter, Luna, having the cutest jam session ever.