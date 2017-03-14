Jay-Z Gets Nostalgic About His Relationship With Kanye West

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Jay-Z and Kanye West's relationship is strained. The tension stems from a November 2016 incident, where one of Kanye's infamous live speeches targeted his "Big Brother" and Beyoncé. The distance between the two hangs like a cloud over music. In an interview on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Jay-Z details where he is at with his Watch The Throne-mate and what it was like meeting the young and brash Chicago rapper.

"That's my brother, we're beyond friends," Jay said. "Really, like literally, my little brother is Kanye. And like your little brother, things happen sometimes."

The Brooklyn mogul continues to discuss how he'll be connected to West forever and how his personality hasn't changed since he met him.

"It's your sibling forever," Carter said passionately. "It's my brother. We don't come from the same mom and dad, but you know I watched Kanye from without an album. The thing I respect about him, is he is the same person. Like, he interrupted our studio session, and stood on the table and start rapping. And we were like, 'Could you please get down,' and he was like 'No, I am the savior of Chicago!' He didn't have a record."

Jay-Z shared a similar sentiment about the state of his relationship with Kanye in a 2017 interview with The New York Times Style Magazine.

"I [talked to] Kanye the other day," Jay said. "Just to tell him, like, he's my brother. I love Kanye. I do. It's a complicated relationship with us."

Guess, we'll have to keep playing Watch The Throne on repeat and hope the two rappers and friends realize hip-hop is a much better place with them together.