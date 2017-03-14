Cardi B Directly Addresses Pregnancy Rumors And Why Privacy Is Important

Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Cardi B's debut album is out today (April 6). The project is called Invasion of Privacy, and for good reason. In a short time, Cardi B has gone from reality-TV starlet to hip-hop stardom, which brings an avalanche of gossip.

Fans and haters alike are obsessed with rumors of Offset's infidelity, brewing beef with Nicki Minaj, and whether or not the Bronx rapper is pregnant. In a new interview with Ebro Darden of Beats 1, Cardi discusses the pregnancy stories that are swirling around her.

"People just gotta tune in a little bit on my album. They will know a little bit more," Cardi said. "I can't address all the rumors and everything. I have been so open to people about myself. People cannot expect me to open about everything. Certain things, to me, have to be private. You cannot invade my privacy. I'm not a damn animal at the zoo."

Cardi also discusses her relationship with Nicki Minaj and downplays any allegations of beef.

"I feel like [the beef] is just really internet made up," Cardi said. "I really feel like fans and people, they really wanna see that happen because it's really entertaining to see people beef. ... I ain't gonna front, when Nicki and Remy was beefin,' everybody was tuning in like, 'What's next, what's next, what's next?' I don't really have the time for that."

She later revealed why her and Nicki weren't together in the "Motorsport" video.

"I heard that she couldn't shoot that day," the "Bickenhead" rapper said. "It's just like people made a lot of theories of everything."

Watch the entire interview below.