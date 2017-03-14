Hear Kesha And St. Vincent Reinterpret Love Songs For Same-Sex Couples

Getty Images

The pop world has always been a bit squeamish about same-sex pronouns, but now a handful of artists are doing something to change that. On a new compilation EP called Universal Love, six musicians recast the genders of wedding classics and love songs, in an effort to be more inclusive toward the LGBTQ community. It’s about time!

The legendary Bob Dylan kicks it off with a new version of the 1929 pop standard “She’s Funny That Way,” retitled “He’s Funny That Way.” St. Vincent then turns things up a notch with an electro rock cover of the Crystals’ “And Then He Kissed Me” (“And Then She Kissed Me”). Other highlights include Kesha’s spirited take on Janis Joplin’s “I Need a Man to Love” (“I Need a Woman to Love”) and Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard’s sweet version of the Beatles’ “And I Love Her” (“And I Love Him”).

“If you look at the history of pop music, love songs have predominantly come from one heterosexual perspective,” Tom Murphy, a co-producer of Universal Love, told The New York Times. “If we view music as something that brings people together, shouldn’t these popular songs be open to everyone?”

Universal Love was compiled by MGM Resorts International. You can find the very sweet EP on Spotify or iTunes, or listen below.