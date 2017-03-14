Zac Efron Welcomes A Very Cute New Addition To His Family

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Congratulations are in order for Zac Efron, who just welcomed a new member into his family: a pup named MACA!

The actor officially announced his newest addition in an Instagram post with the simple caption, "Hey planet 🌎, this is MACA. #adoptdontshop." His dog takes center stage in the accompanying photo as Efron cuddles up to his sweet-faced friend, while his own face is mostly covered by a The Greatest Showman cap and sunglasses.

A separate post from Bark n' Bitches, the humane pet shop where the adoption took place, gave more details on Efron and MACA's journey together, and it sounds like fate was strongly in play on that life-changing day.

The pit bull mix was just about to be euthanized when the actor stepped in and offered to foster her. It wasn't long before he realized this was the start of something new (sorry) and that MACA is what he'd been looking for (OK, I'm done now). That's when Efron decided to make this relationship official.

Here's the full story, according to Bark n' Bitches:

"Tilly now MACA was being led to the kill room when we stepped in and said we would take her. She was turned around and brought to us! This guy named Zac Efron came in (we hear he is an actor, but we think he actually waits tables) came in and fell in love. He went through our application process and fostered MACA and just could not give her back. So MACA now lives with Zac! This is her happily ever after! Happy life MACA! Happy Life."