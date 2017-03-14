Slim Jxmmi's 'Chanel' Will Make You Want To Buy All The Bags

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Slim Jxmmi is vital. Rae Sremmurd is a duo, but for the bulk of their existence media has portrayed them as the Swae Lee show featuring his brother.

Writing off members of musical groups is easy comedic fodder. Takeoff not being on "Bad and Boujee" is a meme, Big Boi can't get through an interview without getting asked about André 3000, and Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child got an entire hashtag devoted to being the third wheel. Thankfully, Slim Jxmmi is here to quiet all the doubts with "Chanel" featuring Pharrell and Swae Lee.

The song is a showcase for all the things that make Jxmmi talent's undeniable. Efficient, direct, and brief, Slim knows how to craft an infectious hook that does enough and never too much. "Take her to Chanel, 'cause she fine" relentlessly repeated shouldn't work as a hook. It is so simple it borders on unoriginal, but Jxmmi is a salesman. By the fourth time you hear the phrase, taking that special someone to Chanel sounds like a sane idea.

Pharrell and Swae also show up for the assist. Skateboard P uses a stilted falsetto across his verse and adlibs on the chorus. His "Gotcha like J.R. with the eyes" is a blink and you miss it bar that is more clever than it has any right to be. Swae decides to put his more melodic inclinations on ice to match his brother's energy with a nice 16 bar rap.

Between "Brxnks Truck" and "Chanel," Slim Jxmmi is proving fans would be foolish to doubt him.