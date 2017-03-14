First Look: 'The Truth Comes Out' On The New Season Of Teen Mom 2

Every Teen Mom 2 story and every Teen Mom 2 rumor has two sides -- but during this season of the hit series, the truth comes out.

Briana, Chelsea, Jenelle, Kailyn and Leah will return to MTV on May 7. And if the first look at the upcoming episodes below is any indication, the girls will be clashing with each other like never before.

“I'm trying to stay away from y'all's bulls**t drama," Leah states in the video.

But that's not all. The season will start off with a bang when Javi, Kail's ex-husband, pursues Briana. As Bri and Javi's relationship grows, miscommunications and rumors erupt backstage at the reunion, leading to some of the most explosive arguments in franchise history. Briana will navigate long-distance with Javi as she deals with her exes, his deployment and plastic surgery -- all while being a single mom to Stella and Nova and holding down a full-time job.

Meanwhile, Kail has been keeping busy by starting a podcast. And while co-parenting is going well with Jo, other efforts aren't going quite as smoothly. On top of Javi having a new girlfriend (Briana) and all the drama that comes with that, she is caught in a visitation battle with Lux's father and fears that it will eventually lead to 50/50 custody of her third son.

Despite her best efforts, Jenelle isn't able to take a break from her perpetual conflicts with mother Barbara and ex Nathan. After a massive showdown with each of them at the reunion, Jenelle returns to North Carolina and tries to move on from the drama. But a troubling phone call from Jace and an ongoing custody war with Nathan's mom hold her back from enjoying her life as a newlywed.

Leah is coping with Ali’s deteriorating health -- and the seven year old's medical condition weighs not only on the young mother, but also Aleeah Grace, Ali's twin. With this in mind, Leah and Corey enact a plan including therapy. In addition, Leah and Jeremy continue to navigate through their relationship “grey area,” with more than a hint of flirtation, as their daughter Addie turns five.

Lastly, Chelsea pursues a change in Aubree's visitation agreement with Adam after he has a string of arrests (this time for violent charges). But Chelsea must face him and his family in court, the first time she's seen him in years. And even though Chelsea is going through a trying time, her marriage to Cole has stayed strong and they're ready to put all the negativity behind them and move forward.

Check out the young women and their loved ones in the clip above, share your thoughts on the upcoming season in the comments and don't miss Teen Mom 2 when it premieres on Monday, May 7 at 9/8c.