A$AP Rocky Wants You To Know He Kisses To Frank Ocean's Blonde

Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

A$AP Rocky's new single "A$AP Forever" is perplexing for a couple of reasons. Last night (April 4), the Harlem rapper premiered the song along with "Distorted Records" on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Rocky dressed in a crash test suit wakes up in a bedroom where masked individuals observe him.

Thankfully, Rocky doesn't mind being a test subject. He does get to have two phones, keys, a puppy lamp, weed, and a photo of Martin Luther King Jr in his room. If the scientists are grading the young artist on his rapping skills, he did a marvelous job.

Rocky's mystifying Tonight Show performance only amplifies the incomprehensibility of "A$AP Forever." First, the song samples Moby's "Porcelain," which will undoubtedly get the '90s heads excited. Second, the song is lyrically interesting for what Rocky decides to focus on. "A$AP Forever" is less about the mob being eternal and more about Rocky adjusting to fame, fearing an early grave, and battling dark thoughts.

At least, Rocky admits he and his significant other, "kiss to Frank Ocean and Blonde," which is highly relatable. After Rocky's singular verse and chorus, the song gives way to the "Porcelain"-sampling outro.

It is hard to pinpoint where A$AP Rocky is going musically. Last week, he released the Blocboy JB-assisted "Bad Company," which is far closer to the popular trap-focused rap of today than "A$AP Forever." Before these two tracks, he's dropped an alternative rock song and one about Uber drivers. Wherever the At.Long.Last.A$AP-rapper is going, only he truly knows.