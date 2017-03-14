Harry Styles, Katy Perry, And More Celebs Come Together In New MLK Video Tribute

YouTube

Stevie Wonder joined Twitter on Wednesday evening (April 4), and his first tweet is already taking the internet by storm.

The iconic musician rounded up dozens of celebrities, athletes, and politicians for a video honoring Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of the civil rights leader’s death. In the five-minute video, titled “The Dream Still Lives,” each guest offers their own “I have a dream” hopes, calling back to King’s famous 1963 speech. Wonder kicks it off by proclaiming, “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s teaching and works have led me and the world to give peace a chance.”

From there, we see Harry Styles, wishing for everyone to be “just a little bit nicer to each other.” Then there’s Katy Perry, who dreams of “more acceptance and more tolerance,” followed by SZA, who wants “to spread love, hope, and possibility.” Other celebs featured in the video include Demi Lovato, Kesha, Nick Jonas, Chadwick Boseman, The Chainsmokers, Janelle Monae, Luis Fonsi, Mariah Carey, Bruce Springsteen, and even Barack and Michelle Obama.

Wonder’s video caps off a day of commemorations honoring King. The clip was posted at 7:05 p.m. Central time — exactly 50 years to the minute of King’s death in 1968. Wonder also encouraged viewers to share their own videos sharing their dreams with the poignant hashtag #DreamStillLives.