Watch Selena Gomez Jam To The Greatest Showman Anthem ‘This Is Me’

Getty Images

It’s been four months since The Greatest Showman hit theaters, but you’d be forgiven if you still haven’t taken the musical’s stellar soundtrack out of rotation. Because apparently Selena Gomez is doing the exact same thing — and she may be an even more passionate fan than you.

On Wednesday (April 4), the “Fetish” singer appeared in a video posted to her assistant Theresa Mingus’s Instagram Story. In it, Gomez jams to “This Is Me,” the empowering anthem performed in the movie by Keala Settle. No stranger to show-stopping performances herself, Gomez gave it her all, whipping her hair, making dramatic eye contact, and using a water bottle as a microphone while belting, “Won't let them break me down to dust / I know that there's a place for us / For we are glorious!”

Settle caught wind of Gomez’s jam session and reposted the video on her own Instagram, writing, “Aaaaaaahhhh @selenagomez I ADORE YOU!!!” along with a million heart emojis. Good to see the love goes both ways.

The only *bad* part about this video? It’s not long enough! I know we’re all itching for Gomez’s long-awaited third album, but if she decided to release a proper “This Is Me” cover in the meantime, I certainly wouldn’t complain.