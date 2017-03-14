Hayley Kiyoko Brought A Dance Squad For Her Latest 'Curious' Performance

Josh Brasted/WireImage

Recently, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! stage has been a great place to showcase acts whose fans can shout their songs back at them at maximum volume, making for electric performances — see the previous sets from Dua Lipa and Niall Horan for proof. The latest entry comes from Hayley Kiyoko, who stopped by on Tuesday (April 3) to bring "Curious" to a horde of admirers.

The coolest part about this performance is that Kiyoko begins alone, grooving and feeling through the music, then gets joined by a flock of dancers who magnify everything she's doing on the mic.

Kiyoko's debut album, Expectations, dropped on March 30 and sees the Jem and the Holograms and former Disney star stepping into her own realm as a performer seeking to break down the implicit heteronormativity of pop music. You can hear it in "Curious," influenced by "a girl in particular I was involved with that really liked to push my button," Kiyoko told Genius. "I really cared about her and she kept playing with my emotions and feelings."

As most bios have stated, Kiyoko's fans and followers affectionately call her "Lesbian Jesus" on social media — likely some of the same folks you could hear hooting and cheering during her Kimmel performance.

"My motto is to help people love themselves sooner. I can't teach them how to do that. They have to figure that out on their own — that's their journey," Kiyoko recently told Billboard. Watch her "Curious" performance above.