Cardi B Admits She Might Need Anger Management On 'Drip' Featuring Migos

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The week of Cardi B shows no signs of slowing down. After announcing that her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, is releasing on Friday (April 6), the Bronx rapper isn't letting off the gas. In the last week, Cardi has released new single "Be Careful," dropped the video for "Bartier Cardi," and announced that she is co-hosting The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Now she is back with "Drip" featuring Migos.

If "Be Careful" was Cardi at her most vulnerable, then "Drip" finds the rapper reclaiming her confidence. Over the sparse Nonstop Da Hitman and Cassius Jay-produced beat, Cardi raps about her anger management problems, "I gotta work on my anger / Might kill a bitch with my fingers," before taunting detractors with a simple question, "Is she a stripper, a rapper, or a singer?"

Every member of Migos puts in a worthwhile showing after Cardi. Offset mentions he's "too rich to get into a fight," which is good considering he's been prone to get into a brawl or two. Quavo is his usual melodic self, but it is Sir Takeoff who demolishes the track. Takeoff glides over the beat with a double-time flow that sees him dropping gems about wet willies, Cal Ripken, and the things that come with being part of the biggest rap group in the world.

Cardi and Migos make for a talented family. Wonder if they'll knock out a collab project at their next board-game night?