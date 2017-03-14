Should Jade Leave Sean For Good On Young And Pregnant?

The 'Teen Mom' packed up and left for the night -- and says she wants to move out permanently

Some couples on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant are contemplating moving in together -- but Jade might be moving out.

The new mom and her baby's father Sean have been fighting more and more since the birth of their daughter Kloie, and their situation only got worse after Sean quit his job without consulting his girlfriend beforehand. And on tonight’s installment, things got extra-intense when Jade and Sean had a gigantic blow-up.

“You don’t try; you don’t pay attention to me,” Jade yelled. “I just don’t want to put up with this s**t anymore... why do you think I don’t want to be here? I’m leaving, and I’m taking my f***ing baby with me.”

As expletives flew (and baby Kloie screamed), Jade packed up her stuff and her child and went to spend the night at her best friend's. There, the self-proclaimed “single mom,” who’s threatened many times before to leave Sean, got candid about her future.

“At this point, I just don’t want to be with [Sean] anymore,” she told her pal. “Just because we have a kid, I’m not gonna f***ing settle. I don’t care about this relationship anymore… it’s doing more bad than good. I just need to accept the fact that we’re not working out. I want to be happy.”

When the blonde returned home the next morning, she broke the news to her baby daddy that she’d rather move out than try to make it work. He didn't take it well, taking a break from his Chinese takeout to go sob in the bathroom.

Sound familiar, ahem, Kayla and Stephan?

“It’s too late for sorry,” he told her after she apologized.

“I still love you -- I just feel like everything is not the same,” she responded. “I just don’t know how to fix it anymore.”

Is this relationship beyond repair? Was Jade leaving with the baby for a night proof she’s really going to do so for good-- and more importantly, should she? Vote below, sound off in the comments, and keep watching Young and Pregnant Mondays at 10/9c!