Avengers Directors Have A Warning For Anyone Seeing Infinity War

Marvel Studios

Viewer beware — you're in for a scare... if you even think about spoiling Avengers: Infinity War. Listen, we know. Infinity War is the culmination of a journey that started 10 years ago with the first Iron Man movie. And with as many as 30 costumed characters set to appear in Infinity War — those are just the ones that have been confirmed — there's understandably a lot of hype around this superhero spectacle.

But don't be that jerk who spoils the fun for everyone else.

With Infinity War set to hit theaters in just a few short weeks, directors Joe and Anthony Russo have issued a friendly PSA for anyone lucky enough to see the film early on. Because spoiler alert: There's still a lot we don't know about this movie!

"Don't spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn't want it spoiled for you," the Russos wrote.

Even the press — yes, including yours truly — won't get to screen the movie in its entirety until the Los Angeles premiere on April 23, the week of the film's release. This isn't because Disney and Marvel Studios are unhappy with the final product. In fact, it's the opposite — a strategic measure to keep the film's many surprises under wraps for as long as possible.

If you do spoil the movie for others, then you better be prepared to face the consequences. And Thanos is not the most reasonable guy.