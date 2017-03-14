Con Artist Countdown: Vote For The Most Evil Catfish Ever

Just call it the best of the worst.
On tonight's Catfish: Keeps It 100 special, Max and Nev counted down the most devious online frauds of all time -- or, as Nev put it, the folks that "still make [their] blood boil."
So what were their top 10 choices? Check them out, ranked from those who were bad to those who were the very worst, below -- and then vote up/down for which catfish made your blood boil. And be sure to stay with MTV News for more Catfish updates.
-
Larissa & Anthony
After hoodwinking Larissa (and getting her to send him about $500), Anthony was revealed as a guy named Jose from Kodiak, Alaska. And get this: He wasn't just a catfish -- he was a fugitive from the law (and on a no-fly list for good measure).
-
Jennifer & Skylar
Why did Skylar romance Jennifer with a big bunch of BS? "I wanted to brush up my game," he said when the two finally met, admitting he had zero feelings for her.
-
Luis & Sydney
With her mother in jail, Sydney was taking care of her daughter, little sister and grandmother while living in a shelter. Okay, not really: Sydney was really Nae, who was using Luis so he'd send her money. When Max asked, "What about getting a job?", girlfriend just shrugged her shoulders. Literally.
-
Aalyiah & Alicia
The uber-awful Alicia wasn't the only person Aalyiah was catfishing. "This is my job," she happily said, adding that she "absolutely" felt good about herself for defrauding a flock of innocent folks.
-
Craig & Zoe
Max called
ZoeCassandra a "social network bully," and he was right: Zoe not only toyed with Craig's heart, but she harassed his sister and friends online. Why? "To mess with people," she said during the big reveal. "I truthfully just did it for fun."
-
John & Kelsey
Okay, so try to follow this one: John thought he'd met his dream girl, but Kelsey was really a dude named Adam. Meanwhile, Adam was also pretending to be Kelsey when talking online to a girl named Ellie -- a girl he was already "dating," as Adam, via the internet. The reason for that deceit: As Kelsey, he could talk to Ellie as a galpal and obtain plenty of personal information, which he could later use to "seduce" her as Adam.
-
Marvin & Austin
Poor, innocent Marvin fell in love with Austin on Grindr, but Austin was really three people who said they thought their ruse was "funny" -- and, worse, that it provided plenty of laughs.
-
Artis & Jess
Even though he was already in a "happy" relationship with another woman, Artis had fallen in love with Jess -- who turned out to be Justin, a scary MF'er who simply liked busting cheaters. His "slow clap" alone ('member that?) still haunts us.
-
Shelly Chartier
You thought #5 was confusing? Get this: A girl named Paris thought she was texting with a pro basketball player, but all their conversations were being routed through (and orchestrated) by Shelly, who even got the two to meet in person (and also blackmailed the bball player for cash). Sucks to be Shelly: She spent 18 months in prison for her sins.
-
Lucas & Many
Single mom Jayme had gotten close with a hottie named Lucas -- and sent him plenty of X-rated photos -- but Lucas was really Zac, who'd been catfishing several other females. When three of the victims confronted him, he was claimed he'd deleted all the uber-personal pics; too bad Nev grabbed his phone and found countless adult photos and even videos of the women.