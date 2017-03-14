Jersey Shore And Geordie Shore Just Collided (Across The Pond)

JWOWW's Instagram

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is about to go global -- and the cast is celebrating the imminent premiere (two days!) with some fellow Shore faces across the pond. Guidos + Geordies = party's here.

"When Two Shores Collide!!! #Madness," Pauly D captioned the selfie above with fellow casties Snooki and JWOWW as well as Geordie Shore folks Sophie Kasaei, Sam Gowland, Chloe Ferry and Nathan Henry. London will never be the same...

So what did the MTV gang do together? The group visited the London Eye -- complete with a Ron Ron Juice champagne toast:

And posed with a British cultural icon (aka a red telephone booth):