Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Are 'Lovingly' Separating After Almost 9 Years Of Marriage

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum have announced that they are separating after almost nine years of marriage. The actors posted a shared statement to both of their Instagram accounts, which they say will be their only comments on the family matter.

Save your tears for the "best friends," because the two insist that "no secrets nor salacious events" influenced their decision and "absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another." They've simply — and maturely — decided "it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible."

The couple famously met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up. Unable to deny their chemistry, they began dating shortly after and got married in July 2009. They welcomed their only child, daughter Everly, in May 2013. The threesome is "still a family" and will continue to co-parent their Beyoncé and Harry Potter fan.

Read their joint statement in full.

Hey world! So...



We have something we would like to share.



First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it's a consequence of the lives we've chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We're living in an incredible moment in time, but it's also a time where truth can easily get distorted into "alternative facts" ;) So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn't read it here then it's most certainly fiction.



We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision—just two best-friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won't be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family's privacy.



Sending lots of love to everyone,



Chan&Jenna