Off The Market: Brody Jenner Just Got Married

David Livingston/Getty Images

The Hills’ most eligible bachelor is a bachelor no more!

Brody Jenner, who was one third of reality TV’s most epic love triangle with Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari, is officially a married man. People was the first to report the happy news.

The former Bromance star married his longtime girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter on the exotic island of Nihi Sumba, off the coast of Indonesia, on Saturday, June 2. According to the magazine, Brody’s brother Brandon and mom Linda Thompson were in attendance.

Brody and his now-wifey have been together since 2014 and officially announced their engagement in May of 2016 during a tropical vacation -- the same spot where they said "I do."

The 34-year-old joins a long list of now-married Hills alums; Speidi, both LC and Kristin found “The One,” as did The City’s Whitney Port and Brody’s former wingman, Frankie Delgado. And yes, they all have kids!

Leave your congrats for the new Mr. and Mrs. in the comments, and watch the clip below for a montage of Brody’s smile from the show through the years. Swoon.