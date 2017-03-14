Are You The One? Perfect Match: What Is Shanley's Current Status With Adam?

Shanley is about to shock the s**t out of her former flame via MTV's new Ex on the Beach -- but before the notorious Are You the One? Season 1 alum appears on the show, how would she describe her current status with perfect match Adam? Well, the last time we saw them together on the AYTO spin-off series Second Chances, things weren't exactly rosy between the two...

"There's really no status," Shanley recently revealed to MTV News (as seen in the clip above). "I actually got a phone call from him for the first time since Second Chances -- because he hated me after that show. But he seemed pretty cheery on the phone, so maybe he'll like me again." Maybe it was all that tension around "The Choice" ceremonies...

Meanwhile, how would Shanley's fellow Second Chances cast member Cameron explain his relationship with Mikala? Watch the clip above to find out and hear updates from other AYTO alums who will appear throughout Ex on the Beach. And don't miss the premiere of the relations**t show tomorrow at 9/8c.