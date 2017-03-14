Riverdale Will Officially Be Back For Season 3

YouTube

No matter what the Black Hood, Hiram Lodge, and a local civil war throws at Archie Andrews and Jughead Jones, the town will persist! The CW announced on Monday (April 2) that Riverdale will be back for Season 3.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, we still have a lot of ground to cover in Season 2, including the musical episode, in which Riverdale High's up-and-coming director Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) will bring Carrie: The Musical to life, the return of the Black Hood (because we all knew Mr. Svenson couldn't have been the only one orchestrating that nightmare), more trouble and a reconciliation for the Core Four, and so much more.

Of course, this news also means that we may not get all of the answers we crave before the season finale, and that new questions may arise before then. After all, Season 1 ended with that gnarly cliffhanger in which Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) was bleeding on the floor of Pops.

The network also announced new seasons for Arrow, Black Lightning, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, Jane the Virgin, Supergirl, and Supernatural, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

No word yet on whether the current seasons of The 100, iZombie, and Life Sentence will be their last.