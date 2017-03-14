Swae Lee Isn't Collaborating With Adele (Yet), But Imagine If He Was

Getty Images

April Fools' Day is a notoriously terrible day to be online because there are usually very few good pranks amid all the dumb and obvious ones. But what about when a prank makes you really wish it was real?

That's the case with the hypothetical collaboration between Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee and Adele that Swae posted about on Twitter Sunday night (April 1), getting in his April Fools' joke in just under the wire.

It wouldn't be all that strange to see these two pair up. A little strange? Sure. But Swae's vocal chops are iconic at this point. Remember his melancholy but beautiful Christmas carol and how French Montana's "Unforgettable" is really about 70 percent Swae's song and, of course, the undeniable hook on "Black Beatles"?

Swae didn't let all hope of a team-up go out the window, though. "One day though," he tweeted after clarifying, adding some praying-hands emojis for extra good luck. The ball is now firmly in Adele's court.

In the meantime, we have Swae's upcoming solo album and the next Rae Sremmurd collection to look forward to. Maybe we can all push play on the deep and dancey "Hurt to Look" and just imagine Adele's dulcet tones emanating on top of it all.